Did disgraced fighter Travis Fulton compete in the UFC, and what crimes was he charged with?

Travis Fulton competed in UFC twice and has a 1-1 record under the Zuffa banner. The disgraced fighter is currently facing child pornography and child sexual abuse charges.

According to a report by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Travis Fulton is charged with a heinous crime on February 17th, 2021. Fulton is being charged for attempting to engage a minor in taking sexually explicit photographs in November 2020. He is also charged for the possession of a flash drive that contained child pornographic material involving a child less than 12 years of age between November 2018 and November 2020.

The outlet has cited court records as the source of information. Fulton has been given a trial timeline of April and he has pleaded not guilty in the matter.

Travis Fulton was previously charged with domestic violence in 2019 and is currently awaiting trial.

Travis Fulton's career trajectory

A veteran of over 350 professional MMA fights, Travis Fulton is known for his overwhelmingly long fighting career. Having competed in Boxing and MMA as a Heavyweight, Fulton holds a record for most wins in MMA by any individual with an overall record of 255-54-10 (1).

Travis Fulton competed in the UFC twice in the year 1999 alone. Fulton lost to UFC pioneer Pete Williams in his debut with the promotion via a submission due to an armbar in Round one. He competed in UFC one more time and defeated David Dodd via unanimous decision, going 1-1 in the company.

Fulton also fought at the first ever WEC event, another promotion owned by UFC's parent organization Zuffa which merged with UFC in 2009. Travis Fulton lost to UFC legend Dan Savern in his only fight with the promotion and mostly competed in the regional circuits following the defeat.

Over the course of 24 years long active career, Travis Fulton has fought notable fighters like Jeremy Horn, Matt Lindland, Vladimir Matyushenko, Heath Herring, Ricco Rodriguez, Renato Sobral, Evan Tanner, Rich Franklin, Forrest Griffin, Ben Rothwelland Andrei Arlovski.

Fulton is still an active MMA fighter. He last defeated Shannon Ritch at M-1 Global: Road to M-1 USA via submission due to a forearm choke.

Travis Fulton's Boxing career is least impressive and he holds a 25-48-2 record in the sport. Fulton last competed in Boxing in 2019 against Ryan Watson and lost the fight via unanimous decision.