"Did you finally try weed?" - Andrew Tate's 'Jamaican' response to Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House has fans scratching their heads

Andrew Tate recently commented on a video in which Lana Del Rey is seen working at a Waffle House restaurant in Alabama, US.

The famous American pop star was recently spotted working a shift at the popular restaurant chain. The video capturing her in uniform quickly spread across social media platforms.

Twitter user Colton Groves couldn't help but share the viral video and posed an interesting question about Del Rey's wealth and whether she's simply working at Waffle House out of sheer boredom due to her elevated financial status.

Could we ever catch @Cobratate or @TateTheTalisman doing something like this?



The tweet caught Andrew Tate's eye, and his response was nothing short of bizarre:

"5 minit canera a pree sum real work fa di first tyme in years a whan yu fi think she a help people. Film a clip fi insta don’t donate a penny to a people don’t a help a person just a foo foo move a bumbarass waffle a promote her fassy album."

Fans were left perplexed, unable to decipher the meaning behind his enigmatic comment.

One fan wrote:

"Tate smokes his first reefa."

Another fan wrote:

"Bro when did Tate become Jamaican Lmfao."

One fan posted:

"Lmao i didnt know Top G can speak Jamaican."

While another fan poked fun at Andrew Tate's legal battle:

"Lmao bro you're gonna be a rapper by the time your case is closed."

Here are some reactions of other fans:

"Longgg Time he’s an honorary Jamaican."

"Can someone plz translate what he’s trying to say ?"

"But first, what language is that?"

"Did u finally try weed?"

Andrew Tate reveals his astounding income on Twitter

Andrew Tate's social media activity suggest a life of immense wealth, where he frequently showcases his luxurious cars and lavish lifestyle, capturing the attention of many on the internet. Despite the curiosity surrounding their annual earnings, neither Andrew nor his brother Tristan had previously disclosed any specific figures.

However, breaking the silence, Tate recently took to Twitter to reveal the astronomical sum of money he earns per year, encouraging his followers to strive harder to attain similar financial success:

"I have zero emotional attachment to money. I would happily give it all away. Which is why I make so much of it. Money is a spirit. And it doesn’t respect the frugal and fearful. Money WANTS to belong to me - because I allow her to stay free."

He continued:

"100,000,000 per annum. It's only 273,000 dollars a day. Get your hustle up."

I would happily give it all away.



Which is why I make so much of it.



Money is a spirit.



And it doesn’t respect the frugal and fearful.



