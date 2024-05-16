"Did he get his roids from KFC?" - Fans debate over Jake Paul's bulked up physique ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul recently revealed a completely transformed physique in anticipation of his upcoming bout with Mike Tyson. 'The Problem Child' is gearing up for his return to the squared circle to face off against the boxing icon in an eight-round heavyweight clash.

The event is set to take place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed live on Netflix for all subscribers.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer typically competes in the cruiserweight division, weighing around 190 to 200 pounds. However, his trainer, Shane Mosley, indicated that he's been bulking up for his next fight to a weight resembling that of former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

During the first pre-fight press conference, Paul faced off against 'Iron Mike' before participating in a promotional shoot where he showcased his physique in a fighting kit.

Footage shared by Most Valuable Promotion revealed 'The Problem Child' displaying a noticeable growth in size compared to before, with visibly bulkier arms and chest. This transformation will see him tipping the scales at around 230 pounds on the fight night.

Check out Jake Paul's video below:

Fans responded to Paul's bulked-up appearance with a variety of reactions, with some suggesting it could be the result of poorly managed weight gain, while others asserted that it might be attributed to alleged steroid use.

One fan wrote:

"Did he get his roids from KFC?"

Another wrote:

"It does not look like his bulking to HW went very well. He looks like he did it via hamburgers and pizza."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @AjDuxche on X

Despite the enormity of the event, the matchup between Paul and Tyson has sparked considerable criticism from both fans and pundits alike. Much of this backlash stems from the stark 31-year age gap between the two fighters.

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing showdown

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier offered his insight into the upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

'DC' initially expressed his astonishment at the confirmation of the fight but also conveyed encouraging sentiments regarding the showdown:

"I don't even know how to call this a fight. Honestly, I don't even know how it's a fight. It's a weird deal. But I think it'll be fun. I think if Mike Tyson can fight and is free to just fight the way he wants to, he's either gonna knock [Paul] out, or he's gonna get caught with something that's gonna get him knocked out. But hell, I'm watching it; it'll be fun as long as it lasts."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (34:30):