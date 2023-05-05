While Heather Hardy is widely known as a former WBO featherweight champion, she has also competed in MMA. After making her professional mixed martial arts debut against Alice Yauger at Bellator 180 in 2017, 'The Heat' fought three more times in the promotion and has a record of 2-2. She was released from the promotion in July 2021.

The 41-year-old New Yorker is set to challenge undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in their boxing rematch in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz pay-per-view event on August 5. The two longtime rivals are expected to box over 10-rounds at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Undisputed featherweight title on the line. Serrano beat Hardy in 2019.

When they first faced each other in September 2019, Serrano defeated Heather Hardy via unanimous decision to claim the WBO featherweight title. Since then, 'Real Deal' has gone 7-1 and is on a three-fight winning streak. Hardy is 0-1, having lost to Jessica Camara in May 2021.

Interestingly, both pugilists competing in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz pay-per-view have previously competed in MMA. Amanda Serrano made her professional MMA debut at flyweight in 2018 and drew against Corina Herrera at Combate 20. She went on to win her next two fights via round-one submissions.

Heather Hardy MMA: 'The Heat' on the hardest thing to learn in MMA

Heather Hardy is set to face her old rival Amanda Serrano on August 5 and will be looking to reclaim the title she lost against the Puerto Rican in their last meeting. The New York-based pugilist won the WBO featherweight title against Shelly Vincent in October 2018 but lost it to Serrano in September 2019.

While Hardy is no stranger to the boxing ring, having fought 25 professional bouts and losing only twice with one no-contest outcome, she ventured into the world of professional MMA in 2017.

Hardy went on to fight in Bellator four times, winning twice and losing twice. While she's no longer a part of Bellator, Heather Hardy once outlined the toughest part of transitioning from boxing to MMA.

In an April 2020 interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Heat' discussed her MMA career and revealed the hardest lesson she had to learn as a boxer. She stated:

"Remembering to be nervous. I go into a boxing match, and I'm confident about the stuff I know how to do and the stuff I don't know how to do. And how I get around the stuff, I don't know how to do... In MMA, I don't know how to answer it... I don't have the same confidence."

Watch the full interview below:

