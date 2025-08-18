"Did I gas out?" - Khamzat Chimaev leaves Daniel Cormier laughing with post-fight cardio remark after UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev delivered another dominating performance, defeating Dricus du Plessis to become the new UFC middleweight champion. After the fight, Chimaev shared a brief, humorous interaction about his cardio with Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.Ahead of UFC 319, there were numerous questions regarding Chimaev's cardio. Many believed that 'Borz' would struggle against du Plessis in a five-round match. However, contrary to those expectations, Chimaev showcased his superior wrestling throughout all five rounds, earning the judges' approval and defeating du Plessis.During a backstage interview following the fight, Chimaev met Cormier and asked a question about his cardio, saying:&quot;Did I gas out?&quot;Cormier laughed and responded by praising Chimaev's performance against 'Stillknocks.'&quot;No, not at all. You did amazing. Very proud of you, congratulations.&quot;Check out the post below:Daniel Cormier reflects on Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis' performance at UFC 319Both Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis entered their matchup at UFC 319 as undefeated fighters. Du Plessis was coming off consecutive title defense victories, while Chimaev had dominated Robert Whittaker in his last fight.In a video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the performances of 'Borz' and 'Stillknocks' at UFC 319, saying:&quot;[Chimaev] went out there and dominated Dricus du Plessis for 25 minutes. Won the championship, 50-44 across the board. I was very surprised at how easily he was able to take du Plessis down and control him. To his credit, Dricus never gave up on himself. He continued to believe that he was going to eventually get Khamzat and win the fight.&quot;He added:&quot;But as the rounds went on, you saw that even though Dricus has a championship mindset, it wasn't going to matter. Chimaev was just too driven. He looked like he was in tremendous shape. If there was a knock that Chimaev had no cardio, that's been proven wrong.&quot;