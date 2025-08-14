Former middleweight champion explains why he expects Dricus du Plessis to beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

A former UFC middleweight champion believes the UFC 319 main event clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will come down to stamina more than anything else. Du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against Chimaev at the United Center in Chicago in a bout that pits two undefeated UFC fighters against each other.

Ad

Chimaev has been focused on improving his gas tank with coach Sam Calavitta, but faces an opponent who is bigger and physically stronger than anyone he has ever met. Chris Weidman feels that Chimaev’s best chance is to end the fight early.

He also said that du Plessis can remain dangerous deep into a contest and has a physical style that can wear down opponents. Previewing the clash in an interview with MMA Junkie, Weidman said:

Ad

Trending

"The only way I see Chimaev winning this fight is by a finish. I don't see him finishing him anything past three rounds. I think he has to win this fight in the first round. He needs to land a big shot on the feet and look to bring it to the ground for a submission or a ground-and-pound TKO. I don't see him winning a five-round fight." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"The cardio aspect of it is just too much. Any time it's a close fight, I have to go to cardio, and I know Chimaev has been working on his cardio, but sometimes when you work so hard on something and you get into the fight and it's like, 'Oh my God, I'm still tired.' Is it almost worse that you did all that stuff, and it doesn't change the way you thought it was going to... I think DDP is going to win this fight just because of that."

Ad

Dricus du Plessis is ready to match Khamzat Chimaev’s aggressive start at UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis enters UFC 319 prepared to meet Khamzat Chimaev’s trademark aggression from the opening bell. The middleweight champion expects Chimaev to push a furious pace early, as he has done throughout his career.

Du Plessis has trained extensively for the wrestling-heavy style that fuels Chimaev’s attacks, but insists he will not be reactive. Instead, he plans to impose his own game from start to finish.

Ad

Challenging Chimaev at the pre-fight media scrum, du Plessis said:

"If we go full speed, you know, I can fight tired all day. I've done that many times. So, let's go for it. Let's go from the first bell to the last. Let's go full speed and see who quits."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (4:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.