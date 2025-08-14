Khamzat Chimaev addresses Dricus du Plessis potentially trash-talking him at UFC 319 pre-fight presser: "All the fighters talk"

Khamzat Chimaev is keeping his focus on the fight rather than the noise ahead of UFC 319.

Ad

The undefeated middleweight contender and Dricus du Plessis have traded words in recent months, with Chimaev even mocking du Plessis’ style during an open workout. Du Plessis, meanwhile, has questioned his rival’s hype and even went as far as to say he is everything Chimaev should have been.

Despite the verbal jabs, their recent meeting at the fighter hotel was cordial. Chimaev downplayed the interaction and said he does not take pre-fight talk personally. Speaking at the UFC 319 pre-fight media scrum, he said:

Ad

Trending

“I don’t know. I don’t know anything. Pressure, like what is it? Like, not take [it] personal, just we [are] doing our business, fighting and having fun doing some Twitter sh*t. I don’t know how to do but I try."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked about how he would react if du Plessis started trash-talking at the press conference, Chimaev added:

Ad

“All the fighters talk, but nothing is going to change here. Everyone has to fight in the cage anyway. So whatever he says I don’t care about. So I’m come here and to beat him up and take my money and go home.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

Ad

Chimaev also praised du Plessis' recent performances. However, he did not offer any concrete prediction on how the opening round plays out. He said that his approach will be shaped by what happens when the cage door shuts.

Khamzat Chimaev believes his time is now ahead of Dricus du Plessis clash

Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC rise has been fast, and he now stands on the brink of his first world title. His early run saw three finishes in just two months, followed by a long layoff.

Ad

Since then, he has tested himself in fights against legends of the sport, beating former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and submitting Robert Whittaker to cement his place as the next challenger to the throne.

At UFC 319, Chimaev plans to begin his reign by ending Dricus du Plessis’ unbeaten UFC run. Speaking in an interview with UFC, Chimaev said:

"I don't know. We'll see in the cage... I can't say [how it will feel]; I’ve never been champ. I know now is my time to be a champ, so I can tell after.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.