"Did I get COVID again?" - Corey Anderson was troubled with 'fever chill' nerves ahead of Bellator comeback

Corey Anderson made his return to the Bellator cage seven months after his last bout and nearly two years after his last victory. After defeating Phil Davis via split decision at Bellator 297, the No.1-ranked light heavyweight opened up about his nerves ahead of his return.

Speaking to the media following the bout, 'Overtime' stated:

"You get to the fight and your last fight was a loss. You're always going to think, 'Am I washed up? Am I done?' Fight week, the jitters really got to me and the what ifs and I don't think I can do it then today it really hit me hard. I was shivering. I thought I had the chills or the flu all day. Just that nervousness so to go out there and get that win it was definitely a huge relief and took that burden off my chest and my back and now I can breathe again."

Corey Anderson added:

"I was in the room, closed the window, heat on. If coach came in the room like it's burning up in here, 'I'm freezing, what are you talking about?' I thought for sure, 'Did I get COVID again?' I didn't know what was going on. I was so nervous. If I lost - my only goal is to be the champ - I figured if I lost, there goes that."

Check out Corey Anderson's comments on his return below:

Anderson picked up a split-decision victory to solidify his position as the top light heavyweight contender on the roster. Following the bout, he called for a rematch against light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

Corey Anderson trades words with Jamahal Hill

Corey Anderson made headlines when he claimed that Bellator's light heavyweight roster is more talented than the UFC. His comments led to a back-and-forth with UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. 'Overtime' tweeted:

"🤣🤣🤣 Ol Sweet Booty @JamahalH in his feelings! Talk about MMA math... didn't you get your arm snapped by Paul Craig? Sooo that'd make him the best.. I toasted the 44y/o guy you beat to win the belt on 2 weeks notice when he was ranked #3. Other than that who you beat? NOBODY!!"

'Sweet Dreams' responded by comparing the resumes of the two fighters:

"Bro you got slept my OSP and you see what I did to him!!! You can’t cut it at the top and u struggling in the B league I lost 1 fight in my life due to injury u took naps we not the same!!! My resume will always read Champion and at the end of the day I WILL BEAT YO A** PERIOD!"

Check out the full back-and-forth below:

