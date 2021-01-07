Did Jake Paul also go to the suicide forest like brother Logan?

YouTube star Jake Paul is jumbled in a slew of controversies, but going to the suicide forest in Japan and getting caught infamously is not one of them.

In fact, that distinction just belongs to his brother Logan Paul.

Jake Paul, 23, notoriously got his career off the ground, thanks to his frequent high-risk stunts and behavior that is often deemed aggravating. However, unlike his brother, visiting a suicide forest in Japan is not something that he has received criticism for.

While addressing his brother's ill-reputed act of filming a dead body in a suicide forest, Jake Paul noted that Logan indeed crossed a line when he published the outrageous video to his YouTube account.

"I think what Logan did was very, very, very, very wrong, and he made a huge mistake. And not only is he paying for it, but he is learning from it. I think that in no way, shape, or form is suicide a joke or should be made fun of," said Jake Paul in his YouTube video.

The YouTuber also added that his brother didn't mean to offend anyone.

"He (Logan) did not mean to offend or hurt anybody, or create such a big frustration. And he is honestly, truly, truly sorry... I also know that since he is that strong person, he is going to learn from his mistakes," concluded Jake Paul.

In 2017, Jake Paul was fired from Bizaardvark - a comedy series which aired on Disney Channel - following complaints lodged by his neighbors over noise generated by his stunts and parties.

Also, during the iconic Black Lives Matter moment, Jake Paul was caught lighting fireworks at a protest site, and was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

#BREAKING: YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after video shows him alongside looters in Scottsdale. STORY: https://t.co/L5gwQ4sQcA #abc15 pic.twitter.com/5hlCK1dznU — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) June 4, 2020

Most recently, he has been a center of attention for barborously calling out Conor McGregor for a fight, and also abusing UFC president Dana White. The Irish superstar hasn't yet responded to Jake Paul.

Why Logan Paul was criticized for going to suicide forest?

In December 2017, Logan Paul uploaded a video in which he blatantly showcased the corpse of a suicide victim. The YouTube star was heavily criticized by many notable figures, including politicians.

The fact that Logan Paul made a video about the Aokigahara forest in Japan and focuses on how he found someone who died by suicide is irresponsible and tasteless. Please remove this video @Youtube. pic.twitter.com/F7fnsl4EFk — gooby ☻ (@gabby_frost) January 2, 2018

Realizing the wrath of the audience, Logan Paul deleted the video on the following day, but the damage was done to his reputation.

Since then, he has relatively gotten in good with the fans, and repaired his image. Meanwhile, his brother Jake Paul, has arguably gone the opposite way.