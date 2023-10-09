Did Jake Paul date Dillon Danis' ex-girlfriend? Unveiling the truth behind Logan Paul's explosive comments at the pre-fight press conference

Although Dillon Danis has been obsessively trolling Logan Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal, en route to his boxing match with the YouTube superstar, there might be a long-due retribution angle in the athlete's actions.

Logan Paul made an explosive comment during his pre-fight press conference with Danis, claiming that his bother Jake had an affair with 'El Jefe's' ex-girlfriend Savannah Montano.

During the early phases of his celebrity boxing career, Jake Paul tried to rope in Dillon Danis for a boxing match. In an attempt to get into his head, the YouTuber shared a screenshot of a video call with Montano.

Later, during a 2019 interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Problem Child' made an explicit remark claiming that he "hooked up with" the model:

"Dillon, I know you’re watching this and just remember you’re still a b***h and I hooked up with your girlfriend. Savannah, how [are] you doing? What’s good?"

Catch Jake Paul's comments below:

However, Montano has vehemently denied such claims. In an Instagram video, she dispelled rumors surrounding the infamous video call with Paul, saying:

"I'm dead confused at some of you guys saying, 'But why did you answer his call?' Like, as if I have his f*****g number saved in my phone. It was literally a random number. You can literally see in the video, I'm like, 'Who is this?' And the moment I see his face, I'm like, 'What the f**k.'"

Catch Savannah Montano's comments below:

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul betting odds

Dillon Danis is scheduled to box Logan Paul on Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena In Manchester. Let's take a look at the betting odds for the event.

As per Fan Duel, 'The Maverick' is a -580 betting favorite against +450 underdog Danis. This means that a $1,000 wager on Paul could result in a payout of $1,772.41, while the same bet on 'El Jefe' can result in a massive payout of $5,500 if Danis gets his hand raised.

While the Bellator fighter is yet to step into the ring as a professional, his opponent's resume isn't much better at 0-1. However, Paul did fight to a draw against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2021 exhibition.