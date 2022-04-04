Did Jake Paul quit boxing?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has made waves inside the squared circle. If his recent comments are anything to go by, he is far from done. Paul recently took to social media to declare that he is looking to make his way back to the ring in August 2022.

In a recent Instagram upload, 'The Problem Child' declared that he's looking forward to locking horns with his next opponent, yet to be revealed, in August this year. He also posted a video of himself working on his striking.

In the post, he announced his intention to improve his record to 6-0 when he next enters the ring. Paul currently boasts a professional record of 5-0.

Paul most recently featured inside the ring in a rematch against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The scrap took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida back in December 2021.

The Cleveland native managed to outbox Woodley, emerging triumphant after recording a highlight-reel knockout in the sixth round. The win marked his fifth victory in a row. However, he has continuously been criticized for not fighting pro boxers.

Jake Paul may try his luck in the NFL after his boxing career

While Jake Paul has expressed a lot of interest in putting on the promoter's hat and working behind the scenes with his Most Valuable Promotions team, he recently alluded to a move to the NFL when he calls time on his career in boxing.

Paul made the admission while sending a strong message to his detractors on Twitter. He argued that boxing fans and purists often declared that his prospects inside the squared circle were bleak. However, he's managed to achieve a significant amount of success after all.

Similarly, he envisions enjoying great success on the football pitch after jumping ship to the NFL.

"Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought. now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL? Honey hold my beer…"

Jake Paul @jakepaul



now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?



Honey hold my beer… Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought.now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?Honey hold my beer… Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought. now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?☺️😏Honey hold my beer…

Furthermore, Jake Paul recently offered fans a glimpse of what to expect from him on the football pitch. The 25-year-old was seen running routes at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the AT&T Stadium.

Edited by Harvey Leonard