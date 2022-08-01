Did Joe Rogan star in Kevin James' movie 'Here Comes the Boom'?

Yes, Joe Rogan did star in the 2012 MMA action comedy Here Comes the Boom. The UFC color commentator portrays himself in the Kevin James movie. The movie is rated 6.4 by IMDB.

Rogan was featured in a short sequence in the movie where he offers a UFC fight to Kevin James' character Scott Voss.

Watch the trailer for 'Here Comes the Boom' below:

The plot of the movie revolves around a high school teacher, Voss, trying to raise money for the school's music programs by competing in MMA. Here Comes the Boom was directed by Frank Coraci and produced by Columbia Pictures.

The 2012 feature also features UFC legend Bas Rutten as Scott Voss' MMA trainer. The movie also has cameos from legendary UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer and Referee Herb Dean.

Former UFC fighter Krzysztof Soszynski is also in the film. Soszynski portrays Voss' UFC opponent Ken "The Executioner" Dietrich in the movie. Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek plays the female lead in the MMA action comedy.

Comedian Joe Rogan has been a part of various films and TV programs in his career. Apart from the highly acclaimed fear factor, Rogan was also a part of the full five seasons of the mid-1990s sitcom News Radio.

The podcaster's first TV gig was the 1994 sports comedy Hardball. Rogan portrayed quirky baseball player Frank Valente in the series.

Joe Rogan talks about how he almost got fired from his first sitcom

In the #1030 edition of JRE, the American podcaster told Joey Diaz that a feud with the showrunner almost got him fired from the 1994 sitcom Hardball. Rogan apparently didn't take lightly to the newly appointed showrunner revising an already impressive script.

Watch Joe Rogan talk about almost getting fired from Hardball below:

Joe Rogan stated that these disagreements finally forced the production company to fire one of them. The podcast host clarified that the executives fired the show runner after realizing that he was ruining the script:

"These guys who wrote it [Hardball] originally were really good. They weren't like a real show runner, so they brought in this guy who's a showrunner and he was terrible... They were actually close to firing me or him. There was a real impass between the two of us, the guys writing was dog sh*t."

Rogan added:

"But then they [The executives] realized it, they read it and they came and watched some of the runthroughs and the netweor fired him, but it was close."

Unfortunately, the comedian's first show came to a premature halt when Touchstone Television canceled the show after just seven episodes.

Watch the trailer for Hardball below:

