Did you know? Drew Dober married the sister of an opponent after meeting her in the afterparty of the loss

Lightweight fighter Drew Dober was once married to Gloria Hein, the sister of his UFC Fight Night 41 opponent, Nick Hein.

The pair's unique meet-cute took place in 2014 in Berlin, Germany, after Dober was invited by his opponent to attend his after-party. Despite losing the three-round war to Hein, the American accepted the invitation and made it to his foe's victory celebrations, where he came across Hein's sister.

In a statement given to the UFC, Dober explained that the duo quickly warmed up to each other after meeting at the party. He said:

"I talked to Nick’s sister, we exchanged contacts, and yeah, she is just a fantastic person. We stayed in contact, and then it just happened as it happened. We met in New York and then went to Denver, where I’m living right now, and [last] December, I visited her in Germany."

A few months after the meeting, the couple tied the knot, turning his once rival Hein to family.

The relationship, however, did not last, and the couple has since separated. Dober is currently married to Hollis Casey, with whom he shares a child.

The 35-year-old is 27-12 with one no-contest in MMA and is scheduled to face Renato Moicano this weekend at UFC Vegas 85 in Las Vegas.

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober: betting odds

Per the UFC's official website, Renato Moicano is a -142 favorite against Drew Dober (+120 underdog) for the match-up.

According to the current odds, a $100 wager on the Brazilian will return a payout of $170.42, while the same bet on Dober will result in a more lucrative payout of $220 if the American gets his hand raised.

Moicano (17-5-1) has claimed 10 of his wins via submission, with five of his last wins coming via a rear-naked chokes.

Watch a few of Renato Moicano's submissions below:

Meanwhile, his opponent is considered one of the most devastating knockout artists in the division, with 14 knockouts to his name.

Watch Drew Dober's knockouts below: