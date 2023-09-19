Did KSI ever go bald? The origin of the famous meme

Yes, bald KSI was once a thing, prompting years of memes.

'The Nightmare' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring against Tommy Fury in October. The boxing match will be the biggest of his career thus far, having earned previous stoppage wins over names such as Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Faze Temper.

Nonetheless, the British boxer has admitted that the fight could be his last. Over the last few months, the YouTuber has stated that win or lose, his bout with 'TNT' will likely be it. Well, unless he decides to fight Jake Paul, but those two have struggled to have productive talks with one another.

Regardless, KSI will be a star, with or without boxing. That's thanks to his fame as a YouTuber, but also as a rapper. The British star has released two full-length studio albums, with 2021's All Over The Place, coming in at number one on the U.K. charts.

However, 2020's Dissimulation came in at number two. While likely disappointing, that made sure that the rapper was not forced to go bald. On Instagram prior to the album's release, he said he would shave his head if it was number one.

Luckily for him, that wasn't the case. If it was, it would've been the second time he's done so. In November 2016, he shaved his head in a YouTube video with his friends.

That still shot of a bald KSI led to years of internet memes. Luckily, he hasn't lost his hair since.

Bald KSI makes an appearance in PRIME commercial

Recently, a bald KSI showed up in a PRIME commercial.

Over the last few years, 'The Nightmare' has also had a lot of success in the business world. Despite his two-fight series with Logan Paul, the two YouTubers felt confident enough in their friendship to become business partners.

The two currently own and operate the successful PRIME hydration drink brand. Despite only being around for a few years, they've already partnered with companies such as the UFC. Last year, a PRIME video played on the Brit's past.

In the video, he, and Logan Paul both wear bald caps after having a discussion about great businessmen. Following in the footsteps of Jeff Bezos and Michael Jordan, they decided to 'shave' their heads as well.

All in all, it was a funny advertisement that played on KSI's previous joke about going bald. Nonetheless, this is likely the last time that fans will get to see the British boxer without hair. Well, that's unless he decides to make another bet surrounding one of his albums.