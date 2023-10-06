Did KSI quit PRIME? When the YouTuber almost gave Logan Paul a "last-minute ditch"

KSI is undoubtedly among the world's most famous YouTubers and is also widely known as one of the faces of the PRIME Hydration energy drink brand alongside Logan Paul. Over the past year, PRIME has established itself as one of the fastest-growing energy drinks today and has made a major splash in the sports world by inking partnership deals with the UFC and Arsenal Football Club.

Much of PRIME's success can be credited to KSI and Paul's massive social media influence and relentless marketing efforts. While the Englishman is very much involved in PRIME today, Logan Paul recently revealed that his partner had a case of cold feet one day before 10 million bottles were set to go into production.

During a recent appearance on the Kyle And Jackie O show, the pair discussed their world-famous brand, and Paul narrated how the SIDEMEN star almost quit the company after panicking about how fast things were moving. He said:

"Dude, not just panic. It was a last-minute ditch... The day before the first 10 million bottles were to go into production... The day before, because things were moving too fast and 'JJ' hadn't met the partners cause' he was based in the UK and he didn't really know the process and was just trusting us blindly, he left the group chat."

Catch Paul's comments below (1:00):

True Geordie weighs in on the KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match

British YouTuber True Geordie recently discussed the highly anticipated KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match and outlined some advantages that the YouTuber could hold over WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger half-brother.

The SIDEMEN star is slated to clash against 'TNT' on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. The unique dual-headliner event will be co-headlined by a Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight.

Given Tommy Fury's boxing pedigree, many expect the 24-year-old undefeated pugilist to make light work of the Brit. However, True Geordie believes that the YouTuber may have some significant advantages over Fury. Speaking on The Pain Game podcast, he said:

""KSI grew up in front of crowds. No one in that moment will be calmer than him, and you will get whatever this is, the best version of KSI on that night... "His ability to recreate what he does in sparring will be better than Tommy Fury's, because I believe if Tommy Fury is loose and relaxed like he is in sparring, when there's no pressure, then all of the years of experience will take effect immediately."

