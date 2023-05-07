The KSI vs. Andrew Tate saga recently took an interesting turn as the British rapper's mother jumped into the mix.

KSI has always been openly critical of Tate, even claiming that he would absolutely destroy the former kickboxer in a boxing match. However, KSI's mom Yinka Olatunji surprised fans by appearing to support Tate in her latest tweets.

Reacting to a revenge documentary about VICE media by 'Cobra', Yinka wrote on Twitter:

"No matter how hard the enemy tries to destroy you, God has a way of exposing them and they always fall on their own sword. If God before you who can be against you. Always have him in your life and cry out to him daily because prayer changes everything."

Fans reminded Yinka of the human trafficking and rape allegations surrounding Andrew Tate in addition to his feud with both her sons:

"Yinka you do know you are supporting a sex trafficker and both your sons don’t like him 🤣"

"Men are meant to grow up to be warriors" and traffic women into sex work by making then think that they are dating you, I guess. Some Christian woman you are, Yinka.

"Tate tried to ruin your sons career and you're defending that man more than youve ever defended your son. Now I understand why KSI left your house so soon. Horrible mother"

The KSI vs. Andrew Tate feud

KSI and Andrew Tate traded several barbs last year, calling each other out for a potential boxing match before 'Top G' got arrested in Romania.

The British rapper subsequently addressed his fundamental differences with Tate, whom he labelled 'cringey'.

KSI is not sold on Tate's whole 'Top G' hue and cry and doesn't want to be placed on a pedestal. While he has been accused of making vulgar comments about women in the past, the 29-year-old rapper now claims to be focused on becoming a good person. He told BBC in an interview earlier this year:

"I don't want people to worship me. I don't want this Top G title...I just think it's cringey. I don't care about this whole matrix stuff or whatever. For me, I just want to live my life and help as many people as possible and be a good person."

