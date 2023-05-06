KSI claims he would "absolutely destroy" Andrew Tate after 'Top G's latest boxing footage emerges

YouTuber turned boxer KSI confidently declares that he would completely dominate Andrew Tate in a boxing match.

This comes after the release of new boxing footage of self-proclaimed 'Top G'. KSI has no hesitation in expressing his confidence in his ability to defeat Tate in the ring.

Andrew Tate was once a formidable professional fighter, but it has been quite a while since he stepped into the ring. Instead, the former kickboxer has turned to social media.

However, Tate's recent actions have landed him in hot water with the law, as he and his brother Tristan are currently under investigation for allegations of rape and human trafficking while under house arrest in Romania. Despite this, Tate has continued to share glimpses of his training regimen with his followers, including a recent clip of him hitting the mitts with a training partner.

KSI has responded to Tate's sparring video by asserting that he would offer the American native a formidable challenge in the ring to say the least. The YouTuber expressed confidence in his abilities and indicated a willingness to take on 'Cobra':

"From watching this, I would absolutely DESTROY Andrew Tate. Watch me on May 13th for those that don’t believe me."

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, widely known as KSI, has an impressive record of five unbeaten fights in the boxing ring. The 29-year-old social media star is set to lace up his gloves once again on May 13, 2023, in his hometown of London, as he takes on Joe Fournier.

Andrew Tate's kickboxing record

Andrew Tate, once primarily known for his career as a kickboxing champion, has now become a polarizing figure in the world of social media. Tate began his kickboxing journey in 2005 and made his debut around 2007. Over the years, he accumulated an impressive kickboxing record of 76 wins and 9 losses, with 23 of those victories coming by way of knockout or technical knockout.

In December 2020, he competed in his final kickboxing match and secured a second-round TKO win against Cosmin Lingurar before retiring. Tate's retirement was reportedly due to the multiple eye injuries and surgeries he had undergone throughout his career as a fighter, which had taken a toll on his vision.

'Cobra' also had a brief stint in MMA, with a professional record of 2-1. He secured one victory via knockout and another by decision, while his sole loss came through a decision. In June 2010, Tate achieved a first-round knockout win over Shane Kavanagh in his last professional MMA fight.

