It has been sometime since Andrew Tate quit fighting professionally. While Tate has since turned into a polarizing internet sensation, the former kicboxer seemingly regrets quitting the sport.

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania as authorities investigate allegations of rape and human trafficking on him has his brother Tristan. 'Top G' uploaded a clip of himself hitting the mitts with his old instructor Amir Subasic.

While he misses fighting, Tate has seemingly accepted that his life's purpose is to wage a war against The Matrix. 'Cobra' wrote on Twitter:

"Orthodox southpaw orthodox. 5 years retired and I still miss fighting. Gona miss it forever. Guess I’ll just have to crack the matrix have 20 sons and be a billionaire instead.😞"

While Andrew Tate claims to have retired five years ago, his last fight was in 2020 as per Wikipedia. 'Top G' competed from 2007-2020 mounting a commendable 76-9 professional kickboxing record.

Tate took a long hiatus in 2016, returning to competition in 2020 when he fought thrice in Romania, winning all three bouts via stoppage. 'Cobra' also holds a 2-1 professional MMA record, including a first-round KO win.

How Andrew Tate got introduced to fighting

As per his own account, Andrew Tate came second at the county wrestling championships for kindergartners at the age of 4. However, his natural skills aside, Tate claims to have never been inclined towards fist fights or violence in general.

Regardless, 'Cobra' was introduced to fighting one fateful day when he caught the attention of grown ups by make the bell ring on a punching machine. It was from there that Tate eventually came into contact with Amir Subasic. The dividing internet celebrity wrote on sidekickboxing.com:

"Grown men could not punch that hard, but as a mere lad, I could ring that bell near 100 percent of the time. Fate introduced me to Amir Subasic and history is made. Bhodukai was a nice fit with the styles I brought from my youth, and all forms were incorporated into Tateshinkai."

While Bhodukai and Tateshinkai appear to be concepts conjured up by Tate, Subasic was really his trainer at the Storm Gym in UK. The Bosnian born German has also trained well known fighters like Nicola Barke, Big Polski and Giannis Skordilis.

