Did NHL star Evander Kane call out Jake Paul once again?

Yes, Evander Kane called YouTuber Jake Paul out for a boxing bout yet again on Twitter.

In a Tweet that has now been deleted, Evander Kane wrote:

"So [Jake Paul] your camp is saying you’re too scared to fight me? I promise it won’t hurt when I put you to 😴. In the mean time take care of that black eye Floyd gave ya"

Evander Kane is a professional Ice Hockey player who competes in the NHL. The 29-year-old Canadian currently plays as the Left Winger for the San Jose Sharks.

This is not the first time Evander Kane has called Jake Paul out. The younger Paul brother has been creating a stir in the world of combat sports for quite some time now.

In November 2020, Jake Paul fought former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson's bout with Roy Jones Jr. He knocked Nate Robinson out and went on to fight former UFC fighter Ben Askren, casting a similar fate on 'Funky'.

It was after his win over Nate Robinson that Jake Paul first received a call out from Evander Kane.

Evander Kane seems dead serious about fighting Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/vFbTWsiqi8 — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) November 29, 2020

Evander Kane claimed he would knock both Logan Paul and Jake Paul out

Jake Paul's older brother, Logan Paul, addressed Evander Kane's call-out of Jake on his 'IMPLAUSIVE' podcast on YouTube.

Right off the bat, Logan Paul asserted that he did not know who Evander Kane was. Yet he also followed that immediately by saying that he wanted to box Evander Kane.

Soon after this episode of the 'IMPLAUSIVE' podcast was published, Evander Kane appeared in an interview with TMZ Sport. The Ice Hockey player addressed the comments Logan Paul made on his podcast, and said that he would knock both of the Paul brothers out.

He also went on to retort to a statement made by Logan Paul regarding the difference between fights breaking out during a game of hockey and real boxing. Evander Kane said:

"They’re both getting KO’d. I mean, he didn’t even realize that hockey players drop their gloves when they fight. That goes to show his lack of knowledge of anything about sports... They’re in for a rude awakening. I don’t know if they’re going to accept. I don’t know if they have the b**s. They’re going to come up with every excuse they can to duck me. But that’s fine, they can do that."

