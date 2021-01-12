Who is Evander Kane and why does he want to fight Jake Paul?

Evander Kane is an ice hockey player who represents the San Jose Sharks in the National Hockey League (NHL). He plays as a left winger, and is best known for being a part of Canada's gold medal winning team at the 2009 World Junior Championships.

After three bright seasons with Vancouver Giants at the Western Hockey League (WHL), a major junior ice hockey competition, Kane was picked up by the Atlanta Thrusters as the fourth overall pick of the NHL draft in 2009. He also scored 48 goals for the Giants in the 2008-09 season, which was a franchise record.

Kane went on to represent Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres, before signing a seven-year-deal with San Jose Sharks in 2018.

GETTING CLOSE: San Jose #Sharks and F Evander Kane close to seven-year, $49 million contract extension. When signed, #Sabres would get San Jose's first-round pick in 2019. #NHL https://t.co/ESn8g6svyO pic.twitter.com/hLMw2orBbG — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) May 23, 2018

Most recently, Evander Kane filed for bankruptcy after revealing that he is under a debt of $26.8 million, according to The Athletic. In his filing, Kane's assets reportedly amounts just over $10 million.

Evander Kane wants to fight Logan and Jake Paul

After Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV, Evander Kane was quick to challenge the popular YouTuber for a fight.

Jeeezzzz 😳 maybe I should take on @jakepaul next. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

Although Kane filed for bankruptcy almost two months after he called out Jake Paul, it could be assumed that the NHL star wanted to strike it rich by locking horns with the American YouTuber. Without receiving any response from Jake Paul, Evander Kane once again noted that he would "wreck" him.

yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

The Canadian was finally responded by Jake Paul's brother, Logan, who said that he would be willing to fight Kane and knock him out, to which, Kane replied that he would "take the mop off Logan's head and wipe the floor with him".

In an interview with TMZ sports, Evander Kane stated that he will knock out both Jake and Logan Paul.

"They’re both getting KO’d. I mean, he didn’t even realize that hockey players drop their gloves when they fight. That goes to show his lack of knowledge of anything about sports... They’re in for a rude awakening. I don’t know if they’re going to accept. I don’t know if they have the b**s. They’re going to come up with every excuse they can to duck me. But that’s fine, they can do that," said Evander Kane.