Did officials cost Joel Alvarez statement win at UFC Rio? Spaniard comes clean on the controversy

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:50 GMT
Joel Alvarez reacts to controversial moment in Vicente Luque fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Joel Alvarez’s victory over Vicente Luque at UFC Rio was meant to mark a defining moment in his career. However, a disputed sequence in the opening round turned the spotlight toward the officiating instead.

Alvarez appeared to land a clean punch that dropped Luque, yet the referee immediately ruled it an eye poke. This prompted a pause in action and widespread confusion inside the arena.

The call changed the tone of the fight. While Alvarez went on to earn a decision win, many observers argued that the strike was legal and that the bout could have been stopped as a technical knockout.

Speaking about the moment in the post-fight press conference, Alvarez said:

"You can see it, I'm not a referee or anything, but I know it was a legal blow. I can check on the replay, it was a legal blow, my hand, my face was closed. So, there was no delay on that, but a bit upset because it breaks down my streak on winning the fights and finishing the fights, but happy with the win."
Check out Joel Alvarez's comments below:

Luque’s corner later revealed that he had difficulty seeing out of one eye before the final round. Alvarez, however, avoided speculation and showed respect for his opponent’s toughness and the officials’ judgment.

Since signing with the UFC, Alvarez has secured an 8-2 record in the organization. He collected seven of those wins by finishes.

Joel Alvarez reclaims Ilia Topuria’s iconic walkout song after UFC Rio victory

Joel Alvarez delivered a composed win over Vicente Luque in his welterweight debut. The Spaniard impressed with clean striking, steady pressure, and strong ground control.

Following the win, Alvarez pointed out that he had used the popular 'Canción del Mariachi' song for his walkout before fellow countryman and UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria made it famous. He humorously asserts his claim to it at the post-fight press conference. He said:

"I had it first. Ilia Topuria uses my song."

Topuria blasted Terence Crawford when he used the song for his walkout in his recent bout with Canelo Alvarez. The Spaniard has also been calling out the star boxer for a potential crossover fight.

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda.

