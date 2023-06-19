Did Peter Hotez accept Joe Rogan's challenge to a debate? Everything you need to know about their beef involving Elon Musk

Joe Rogan is one of the most outspoken figures in MMA history. Despite not being a UFC fighter, he is more well-known than a majority of the mixed martial artists competing under the promotion's banner. Part of his popularity can be credited to his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

However, the UFC color commentator has also courted controversy due to some of the guests he invites on his podcast. Among those guests are Democratic presidential candidate Robert R. Kennedy, whose anti-vaccine rhetoric drew a response from Dr. Peter Hotez, who Joe Rogan challenged to a $100,000 debate.

"Anti-vaccine disinformation...is now a lethal force in the United States. I offered to go on Joe Rogan but not to turn it into the Jerry Springer show with having RFK Jr. on." @PeterHotez responds to being asked to debate anti-vaxxer RFK Jr.

But it was not a debate between himself and Hotez that Rogan is interested in. He would like to host a debate between Hotez and Kennedy on an episode of his podcast. Peter Hotez is the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and objected to Kennedy's claims.

Meanwhile, Robert R. Kennedy has claimed that frequent vaccinations lead to autism, which is a claim that's been historically dismissed as dangerous misinformation by the scientific community at large. This is Dr. Peter Hotez's position on his rival's claims.

However, when prompted by Rogan to debate Kennedy on his podcast, Dr. Peter Hotez refused to have an adversarial interaction on the podcast. This, however, prompted Elon Musk to claim that Dr. Peter Hotez is scared of a public debate due to supposedly knowing he is wrong.

Joe Rogan's relationship with Elon Musk

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk have a close relationship due to the former's admiration for the latter's intellect. The UFC color commentator was a vocal supporter of Musk's plan to purchase Twitter prior to the official transaction. Rogan hoped for a policy of unrestricted free speech on the social media platform.

Additionally, Rogan has hosted Musk as a guest on his podcast several times. The infamous episode on which Musk smoked marijuana with Rogan drew a widespread internet reaction that led to several memes being made. The pair have since maintained a close friendship.

Musk is among the most recurring guests on Rogan's podcast in recent years.

