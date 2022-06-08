Did Rogerio Bontorin fail a USADA test?

Yes, in May 2021, Rogerio Bontorin was flagged by USADA after testing positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a banned diuretic. A diuretic usually causes the user to urinate more often.

Two dietary supplements Bontorin purchased from a Brazilian compounding pharmacy were tested and revealed the presence of hydrochlorothiazide in the product.

For the failed test, the 30-year-old was handed a three-month suspension. Bontorin also had his UFC 262 unanimous decision win against Matt Schnell overturned to a no contest.

The Brazilian will face Manel Kape at UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka, having lost to Brandon Royval in his previous outing. Kape is currently on a two-fight win streak, beating Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Ode' Osbourne in back-to-back fights.

Rogerio Bontorin has an even record since joining the UFC, currently 3-3 in the organization. All of the 30-year-old's losses have been against big names, losing to Ray Borg, Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval.

However, the loss to Royval came after a sizeable time away from the octagon, partially caused by the failed test. Bontorin will likely feel more confident in this bout after fighting just five months ago.

How many KO wins does Rogerio Bontorin have in the UFC?

Rogerio Bontorin is yet to win via KO in the UFC, with two out of his three wins coming via decision. The other result was a doctor's stoppage against Raulian Paiva.

Bontorin won his debut fight in the organization against Magomed Bibulatov in 2019. After beating Paiva, the 30-year-old went on to lose his next two fights in the UFC.

Watch Bontorin speak ahead of UFC 275:

After losing to Ray Borg and Kai Kara-France in back-to-back fights, Bontorin beat Matt Schnell at UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler. However, this was later overturned after the failed USADA test.

In his latest outing, Bontorin came close to beating Brandon Royval, losing via split decision. However, this bout also had controversy, as many believed that the Brazilian tapped out, which went unseen by the referee.

Nevertheless, Bontorin will be looking to put his troubles behind him and get back to winning ways at UFC 275 this weekend.

