What is the location of UFC 275?

UFC 275 is set to take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event will take place this Saturday, June 11, with light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka headlining.

The stadium is no stranger to combat sports, recently hosting ONE Championship 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot in May. The venue has hosted many ONE events in the past.

UFC 275 will see two huge title fights in the light heavyweight and women's flyweight divisions. Valentina Shevchenko is aiming to defend her title once again when facing Taila Santos in the co-main event.

Teixeira, meanwhile, will be defending his 205-pound belt for the first time against rising star Jiri Prochazka. The Czech-born fighter has earned a title shot after just two fights in the UFC.

The latest UFC event to be hosted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium was UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren. Maia submitted the former ONE Championship king in round three.

Ciryl Gane was also on the card, gaining his second UFC win after beating Don'Tale Mayes. Beneil Dariush managed to keep his winning streak going by submitting Frank Camacho in just one round.

With the previous Singapore event producing lots of finishes, UFC fans will be hopeful of an action-packed card this weekend.

Kenny Florian gives Taila Santos advice ahead of UFC 275 title clash

During the Anik & Florian Podcast, Kenny Florian issued some advice for Taila Santos ahead of her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275. Florian believes that the early rounds will be the key to the Brazilian's success.

The former MMA fighter stated that the first round is when Santos can "get it done" and that avoiding the later rounds is crucial:

"Round one is where you can get it done against Shevchenko. That's when she is trying to heat it up. She's trying to figure it out. Go right at her, take it right to her, let her know you're there to fight, and test her chin early. That's when you can get it done, and I think you have to get it done before round four... Go in there early Wanderlei Silva style berserker mode and try to get it done."

Watch Kenny Florian speak about Taila Santos here:

Santos is currently on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC after beating Joanne Wood via submission in her latest bout. The Brazilian didn't have an easy start in the organization, losing her debut fight against Mara Borella.

The 28-year-old will face her toughest test when fighting Shevchenko at UFC 275 this weekend. The UFC champion has won her last eight fights, beating big names such as Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jéssica Andrade.

