"I'm going for my man" - Stephen Thompson gives prediction for light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka 

Stephen Thompson recently picked Glover Teixeira to beat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 next month.

Teixeira is set to put his title on the line for the first time since winning it against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. The Brazilian will take on Prochazka in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Singapore on June 11.

'Wonderboy' is siding with the champion to retain his title. Here's what Thompson said while giving his prediction for the fight to James Lynch's YouTube channel:

"I am going for my man Glover. He's keeping it up for the old men out there. The 40s and up. I am going for my man Glover Teixeira."

Stephen Thompson is currently on a two-fight skid. Since his win against Geoff Neal in 2020, 'Wonderboy' has been bettered by Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad inside the octagon.

The 39-year-old finds himself in the No.7 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings. The multi-time title challenger will be looking to get back into the win column in his next fight.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – A preview

Teixeira is coming into the clash at UFC 275 on the back of a six-fight winning streak. The veteran fighter has finished five out of his last six opponents inside the octagon.

His opponent Prochazka is on a stellar run of his own. The Czech fighter is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak heading into his first UFC title shot. The 29-year-old light heavyweight has had only two fights in the organization.

'Denisa' has managed to knock both of his UFC opponents out cold so far. A debut win against Volkan Oezdemir was followed by a spectacular spinning elbow finish of former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

The No.2-ranked Prochazka is the bookmakers' favorite to be crowned the new champion in Singapore next month. Teixeira, however, has made it a habit to defy the odds in his recent fights. With a win at UFC 275, the champion could create further UFC history in his illustrious career.

