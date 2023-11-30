Did Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez squash their beef? Garcia clears the air on relationship with Mexican boxing star

Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez shared a close relationship as they were teammates under Eddy Reynoso.

However, the pair had a falling out in 2021 as Garcia switched trainers, which eventually led to sharp criticism from Alvarez.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, 'KingRy' stated that the two have squashed their feud and are once again on good terms:

"Business, or whatever he wants to do, for sure. We definitely are cool now. I've talked to Eddy and everything is all squashed. I have no hard feelings for them. I spent a lot of time in that gym and we have a lot of great memories."

Garcia continued:

"It's sad to think about sometimes because of all of the fun times we had but that's how life is. You have to go through new chapters. I'm so happy for Canelo and I want him to keep dominating and being the champion that I saw in the gym every day. I'm happy for him."

Ryan Garcia had five fights with Eddy Reynoso as his trainer, winning all via knockout, before switching trainers. After back-to-back victories under Joe Goossen, he suffered the first loss of his career to Gervonta Davis via seventh-round knockout in his most recent bout.

He has once again switched trainers and will have Derrick James in his corner when he makes his return to the ring against Oscar Duarte this weekend.

What led to Canelo Alvarez's fallout with Ryan Garcia?

Canelo Alvarez has trained under Eddy Reynoso for his entire career. Following Ryan Garcia's departure from their team, Alvarez initially claimed that 'KingRy' was wasting his time and his talent. He later added that Garcia still owes Reynoso money and is ungrateful:

"We need to understand him now that he's no longer with the Canelo team. He's going to talk mad s**t about us. It's fine. But he needs to remember how much Eddy did for him. A lot of things. He and his father still owe money to Eddy and Eddy doesn't say anything because he doesn't need it.

"It's not fair that he's talking s**t about everything in the camp. He came to my gym and we showed him love and support. He then goes and says anything. He's not grateful. When a person is ungrateful, it's the worst thing." [h/t Boxing Scene]

While the issues may be squashed now, it is unclear if Ryan Garcia will ever return to training with Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso. 'KingRy' was, however, on hand when his former teammate defeated Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision in September to retain his status as undisputed super middleweight champion.