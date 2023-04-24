Ryan Garcia's mole allegations have forced sparring partner to speak up. Rising star Garcia suffered a seventh-round knockout defeat to WBA regular lightweight champion Gervonta Davis this past Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although the former WBC interim lightweight champion was gracious in defeat and touted his opponent as a great fighter, 'King Ry' suggested that a mole in his fight camp might have revealed vital information to Davis in a recent social media post.

The 24-year-old was allegedly injured during one of his sparring sessions. Tsendbaatar Erdenebat, an undefeated boxer, is said to have hurt Garcia with a body shot during training.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. ‼️ Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. https://t.co/b3ZmWHcWLd

Erdenebat has now confirmed the injury rumors in a video posted to Instagram, comparing how Ryan Garcia fell prey to a similar body shot against Davis.

In a subsequent post, the former Olympian clapped back at the "mole" allegations against him. The Mongolian apologized for his previous post, which he thinks might have caused the confusion owing to a messy Google translation:

"Ryan, my Bro! My last post, I used google translate. The translation was incorrect and confusing. My apologies. Who is Mole? What are you talking about? I am not mole. I don't even speak English. I don't even like Tank... I was cheering for you to win against Tank. Next time try to learn from sparring, and hopefully, you will not get hit by the same punch during the fight."

Ryan Garcia mole: What are the boxing credentials of Tsendbaatar Erdenebat?

Trendbaatar Erdenetbat, the sparring partner who injured Ryan Garcia, is a 26-year-old Mongolian boxer with an undefeated 5-0 professional record.

Erdenetbat was born in Arkhangai Aimag on October 16, 1996. He started boxing at the age of 12 and currently trains with coach Enkhtaiwan Batbuyan. His first international success came in 2012, when he claimed the silver medal at the Children of Asia Games in Yakutsk at the age of 16.

'Chinggis Khaan' participated in both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic games, finishing as the No. 5 seed on both occasions.

Watch the Rio Olympics bout between Shakur Stevenson vs. Tsendbaatar Erdenebat below:

He is an Asian Games gold medalist and has also won bronze at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. In his next professional fight, on April 27, the Mangolian is scheduled to meet Edy Valencia Mercado at the Sony Hall in New York.

Poll : 0 votes