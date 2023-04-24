Ryan Garcia took on Gervonta Davis at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas last weekend in arguably the most anticipated boxing clash of recent times.

While Garcia appeared to have edged out the first round, Davis turned the tide by dropping 'King' with a beautiful counter left in the second frame. Albeit with little output, 'Tank' continued to land the more emphatic shots en route to a seventh-round knockout win via a body shot.

'KingRy' recently accused one of his sparring partners, Tsendbaatar Erdenebat, of having leaked critical information to Gervonta Davis. Erdenebat, a former Olympian and 5-0 professional, has now admitted to hurting Garcia in during a spar. The Mongolian said on social media:

"Hey King Ryan. In sparring, I injured you with the body shot. Now you lost to Tank. I am sorry. Are you okay?"

Catch the clip below:

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Former Olympian and 5-0 professional Tsendbaatar Erdenebat claims to have injured Ryan Garcia to the body in sparring. Former Olympian and 5-0 professionalTsendbaatar Erdenebat claims to have injuredRyan Garcia to the body in sparring. ‼️ Former Olympian and 5-0 professional 🇲🇳 Tsendbaatar Erdenebat claims to have injured 🇺🇲 Ryan Garcia to the body in sparring. https://t.co/oE0eaQXtTI

While Davis is reportedly set to earn a guaranteed purse of $5 million, Garcia will reportedly walk away with a guaranteed $2.5 million purse.

Did Gervonta Davis know about Ryan Garcia's injury beforehand?

Ryan Garcia had a delayed reaction to Gervonta Davis' body shot as he literally started to fold after a few seconds and chose to stay folded as he watched the referee count to ten. However, some fans and pundits, including boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez, believe 'Tank' did not land a blow brutal enough to end the fight.

Even 'KingRy's' father Henry Garcia claimed that there is a backstory to his son crashing down to the canvas with a single body shot. Garcia Sr. told Fight Hub TV:

"He did say it hurt him, and he said, ‘If I continue,’ he said he was going to get hurt. He said, ‘I’m not going to do that. He landed a good shot.’ There’s something else behind that, but I’m not going to reveal that at the moment, but the body shot did take its toll on him."

Catch the interview below:

It seems like there is indeed some backstory as Davis, weeks prior, had claimed to have information about Ryan Garcia being 'hurt to the body'. 'Tank' said:

"He got hurt to the body before, he thinks I don’t know that. He got hurt to the body before...It was no fight. Ask him. Word's getting around real fast."

Watch Davis' comments below:

Poll : 0 votes