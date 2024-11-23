"Didn’t even bring one in for Bryce Mitchell" - Fans react as UFC Macau fighter is stretchered off after brutal headkick knockout

In the final of Road to UFC Season 3 on Nov. 23, at Galaxy Arena in Macau, Shi Ming faced Feng Xiaocan in the women’s strawweight division. The two engaged in a back-and-forth battle during the first two rounds. However, at the start of the third round, Ming landed a brutal head kick, knocking Xiaocan out. She followed up with a few punches to secure the victory via KO/TKO.

The head kick was so brutal that Xiaocan had to be lifted from the octagon on a stretcher, leaving many fans and Ming concerned about her health. However, Xiaocan was able to communicate as she was being taken out of the octagon.

@SpinninBackfist posted a photo on their X account of Xiaocan being taken out of the octagon on a stretcher, which sparked reactions from fans. Many rushed to the comments section to share their concerns about her condition.

One fan commented:

“Last time we saw a stretcher in the cage? Feels like it’s been forever—maybe when Ngannou was still throwing punches like freight trains.”

Another fan compared the knockout to other fighters' brutal knockouts, saying:

“Ferguson didn’t get one after Chandler, Bobby Green didn’t get one after Turner, Till didn’t get one after Masvidal. That let’s you know how badly she got injured.”

On fan added:

“Didn’t even bring one in for Bryce Mitchell after the emmet fight that’s scary.”

Fans react to Shi Mang's head kick

Fans react to Shi Mang's head kick

“I’m going to be a dangerous girl”: Shi Ming after her victory against Feng Xiaocan at UFC Macau

Shi Ming landed a devastating head kick to Feng Xiaocan to secure a UFC contract during the Road to UFC finals at UFC Macau on Saturday.

Following her victory, in an octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Ming expressed concern for Xiaocan and also warned her next opponent, saying:

“I feel really happy and I actually worry about my opponent I really hope she's okay. Many times I have shown that I have knockout power I think I’m going to be a dangerous girl in the future, and good luck to my next opponent.”

Check out Shi Ming's octagon interview below:

