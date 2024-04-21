"Didn't expect this from you," "May Allah guide you" - Fans react to UFC icon Georges St-Pierre's "Alhamdulillah" greeting on social media

Fans reacted to Georges St-Pierre sharing an "Alhamdulillah" greeting on social media.

On Saturday evening, Karate Combat 45 went down in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with Luke Rockhold knocking out Joe Schilling in the main event. Per usual, the commentary team featured MMA legends St-Pierre and Bas Rutten along with content creator Mike Majlak.

Following the experience, St-Pierre shared several photos of his trip on Twitter and added the following caption:

"Alhamdulillah"

Fans took to the comment section and reacted to St-Pierre using the phrase frequently used by Muslims:

"May allah guide you my brother."

"didn't expect this from you"

"Looking good Goat , wish u the best , alhamdulillah always and forever"

"Enjoy Dubai and the UAE champ and you are welcome always"

St-Pierre fought in the UFC from 2004-2017. During his 22-fight run, the Canadian-born fighter established himself as a legend by becoming a champion at welterweight and middleweight, including wins against BJ Penn x2, Matt Hughes x2, Michael Bisping, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, and more.

Georges St-Pierre reflects on success during trip to Dubai

Karate Combat's event in Dubai was the latest addition to their road trip featuring the Dominican Republic, Las Vegas, Miami, and Mexico. Along the way, Georges St-Pierre has experienced various sceneries and cultures, a product of his decades of hard work in mixed martial arts.

St-Pierre reflected on his Dubai experience by sharing a photo on Twitter with the following caption:

"I feel blessed to live this beautiful life that I work so hard for."

Georges St-Pierre initially retired from MMA in 2013 after defeating Johny Hendricks by split decision. Four years later, he returned to the Octagon and challenged Michael Bisping at middleweight. 'Rush' defeated Bisping by third-round submission and later officially ended his UFC career.

Since then, St-Pierre has been rumored for a return to combat sports several times, with nothing fully materializing. In 2023, the 42-year-old was reportedly supposed to compete in a submission grappling match against Nick Diaz at a UFC Fight Pass Invitational event.

The matchup was postponed due to both living legends suffering an injury. It's unclear if they will meet for a grappling match later this year.

