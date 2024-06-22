"Didn't know he had a son" - Fans react to Jon Jones being granted "50/50 custody" of his son, Nina-Marie Daniele chimes in

Jon Jones recently took to X/Twitter to share some jaw-dropping news that many fans had been unaware of. The UFC heavyweight champion has a son and has just been granted shared custody of him, with a 50/50 split of time between him and the child's mother.

Naturally, the revelation became a massive talking point on social media, with several fans surprised, as Jones has never previously mentioned having a son. Nevertheless, 'Bones' described himself as being incredibly pleased by the outcome of his legal tussle with his son's mother.

"I was just granted 50/50 custody of my son, I'm the happiest dad in the world today."

However, little information is available regarding the situation, including when Jones may have fathered a son, what the boy's name is, and the mother's identity. Fans were quick to flock to the thread under his post, sharing their thoughts on the heavyweight king's situation.

One fan praised Jones for his effort to be present in his son's life.

"As a kid that never saw his dad, I hope you can build a good relationship with him. You both deserve it"

Another fan, meanwhile, expressed surprise, having not known Jones to have ever had a son.

"Didn't know he had a son."

Even UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele offered 'Bones' her thoughts, congratulating him on the news.

"Congratulations Jon [heart emoji] God bless!"

More congratulations popped up in the comments.

"That's awesome!! Congratulations Jon. Family Court is not easy nor fun."

The news marks a positive turn of events for Jones, who had previously been sidelined by a severe pectoral tendon tear, temporarily derailing his plans to defend his title against Stipe Miocic. Fortunately, he is now back to training and gearing up for his return bout.

Jon Jones' other children are known

While many were unaware that Jon Jones had a son, 'Bones' is well-known for being the father of four daughters, the children of his and his fiancée Jessie Moses.

His son, however, is clearly not a biological child of Moses, as the custody battle he had pointed to would have never happened otherwise. Now, he hopes to have his daughters establish a proper sibling relationship with their brother.