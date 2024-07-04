Diego Lopes calls for Brian Ortega or Alexander Volkanovski fight at Noche UFC: "We can push for certain fights"

Diego Lopes has now reiterated his interest in fighting UFC featherweight elites Brian Ortega or Alexander Volkanovski next. The 29-year-old was recently scheduled to face former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega at UFC 303 (June 29, 2024).

The Ortega-Lopes featherweight (145-pound) bout was booked on short notice as the UFC 303 co-headlining match after Conor McGregor's injury withdrawal led to a fight card reshuffling. However, during fight week, it was revealed that Ortega wouldn't be able to cut to featherweight. Lopes then agreed to face Ortega in a lightweight (155-pound) bout.

Unfortunately, Ortega fell ill and withdrew. The UFC brought veteran featherweight Dan Ige to fight Diego Lopes in a 165-pound catchweight bout on a few hours' notice. Lopes ended up besting Ige via unanimous decision at UFC 303.

Speaking to Hablemos MMA for MMA Junkie, Diego Lopes has continued his campaign to secure a fight against Brian Ortega or former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next. He indicated that UFC CEO Dana White had spoken about possibly booking him (Lopes) to compete at the UFC 306 (Riyadh Season Noche UFC) event at Las Vegas Sphere.

The event, which will transpire on Sept. 14, 2024, will have a Mexican Independence Day theme, which makes it ideal for the Lopes, who shares a close bond with Mexico. Lopes seemingly wants to compete at The Sphere against Ortega, provided the latter is healthy and can cut to featherweight.

If not, then he'd love to fight Alexander Volkanovski at the event. He stated:

"He [Volkanovski] is another guy that's in the top five and is not booked and waiting. I think with what we've done and the favors we've done for the UFC, I think we have some points with them so we can push for certain fights, fights in the top five. So if it were up to me, Ortega or Volkanovski at The Sphere would be perfect."

Moreover, Lopes highlighted that defeating Dan Ige, who was ranked No. 13 heading into UFC 303 and is currently ranked No. 14, didn't feel the same as a potential victory over Ortega would have.

Regardless, he pointed out that Ige is a featherweight gatekeeper, had been in training camp for three months, and didn't have to cut weight. Ergo, Lopes believes that beating him proved that he's capable of going toe to toe with the best in the world.

Diego Lopes is on the cusp of featherweight glory with possible win over Brian Ortega or Alexander Volkanovski

Presently, Diego Lopes is ranked No. 12, Brian Ortega is No. 3, and Alexander Volkanovski is No. 1 in the official UFC featherweight rankings. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Lopes underscored the significance of him possibly fighting Ortega or Volkanovski next.

Lopes wants the UFC to reschedule his fight against Ortega if he's healthy and can make the cut down to 145 pounds. if that fight doesn't materialize, he'd rather face Volkanovski. The consensus is that a victory over either featherweight divisional staple could catapult Lopes into the upper echelons at featherweight and into the title picture. He said:

"It would just be a great accolade for him and another scale up the ladder for his career."

