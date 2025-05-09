Diego Lopes reflects on UFC 314 loss against Alexander Volkanovski with honest admission: "I was obviously sad"

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes recently reflected on his loss against two-time champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314. The 30-year-old claimed that he was "obviously sad" considering the work he had put into his first title shot fight.

Coming off a five-fight win streak, Lopes was offered a shot for the vacant featherweight belt against Volkanovski at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Although the Brazilian fighter showed resilience, his opponent managed to outclass him throughout the fight, becoming the two-time champion.

Speaking to Hablemos MMA in Spanish, Lopes reflected on his loss against 'The Great.' Translated by MMA Junkie, he had this to say:

"I'm one of the most relaxed guys you'll ever meet, one of the guys with the strongest mindset, but I'm obviously not going to lie to you, I was very sad. You saw how I was crying in that video. Imagine working so hard for that moment and not reaching the objective. I was obviously sad but also at peace."

Reminiscing about his perfect training camp, Lopes said:

"This camp was perfect. I was two months in Puebla, and I brought my coaches with me. He was there for two months. I brought a coach from Oklahoma State to help me with the takedown defense. I also brought a guy, Austin Bashi, so he could train with me. Even the weight cut was the easiest I've had in all my career."

Check out Diego Lopes' interview below:

Alexander Volkanovski claims he would have retired if Diego Lopes beat him

The two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was on a two-fight skid before defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Great' discussed the possibilities of retirement had he not retained the belt in Miami. He said:

"If I was to get knocked out again, I'm not gonna do that to my family. I'm sure I would've been thinking real hard. There could've been a good chance if I was to get knocked out in that cage, hang up the gloves definitely. My family, obviously, are waiting for me to hang up the gloves."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

