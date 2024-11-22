Diego Lopes reportedly set to face Josh Emmett in Mexico City main event

Diego Lopes was rumored to be set for an interim title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia. But following Volkanovski's confirmation that he will fight for the title against Ilia Topuria, Lopes' next fight appears to have been scheduled.

After losing his promotional debut on short-notice against a tough opponent in Movsar Evloev at UFC 288 in 2023, the surging featherweight has grown into a fan-favorite after stringing together five impressive victories.

Lopes most recently defeated Brian Ortega at UFC 306, almost knocking out the former title challenger in the opening 30 seconds of their fight.

The Brazilian-born Mexican fighter has become one of the most exciting fighters on the entire UFC roster. It seems his performances have been awarded in the shape of a main event clash against arguably the hardest-hitting featherweight in the division, Josh Emmett.

According to Australian MMA reporter, Benny P, the featherweight clash is set to go down on Mar. 29. He took to X and wrote:

"Per sources Diego Lopes vs. Josh Emmett is in the works to main event the UFC Fight Night in Mexico City on March 29th."

Diego Lopes reacts to Alexander Volkanovski confirming his title fight next

Following Diego Lopes' sensational performance against perennial contender Brian Ortega at UFC 306, he called for either a title fight against Ilia Topuria or an interim title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

With 'The Great' appearing to have confirmed his next fight will be a rematch against Topuria for the title, Lopes has now shared his thoughts on having likely missed out on a clash with Volkanovski.

The No.3 ranked featherweight contender was recently interviewed by Helen Yee, who asked him for his thoughts on Topuria vs. Volkanovski. Whilst discussing the matchup, Lopes made it clear he has not given up hope on facing 'The Great', and said:

"The UFC stuff changes all the time. It would be a great fight, it would be a great opportunity for me to go out there and travel and go to his home. A guy that has made so much history, I would love to fight him."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below

