Diego Lopes shares definitive prediction for UFC 314 clash against Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes is set to face Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 314 for the vacant UFC featherweight title next weekend. Ahead of the clash, Lopes shared his prediction and believes he will win the bout via knockout.

In a countdown episode of UFC 314, Lopes stated that ever since making his debut in the promotion, his only goal has been to fight for the title. He boldly claimed to have a grappling advantage over Volkanovski but still predicted that he would emerge victorious by knockout.

“All my life, I’ve prepared for this moment. From the moment I arrived at the UFC, my focus was to fight for the title. And now that I have the opportunity I must take advantage of it. In any situation, my grappling is dangerous to him, but I see myself winning this fight by knockout.”

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below:

Lopes had a breakout year in 2024. Over the span of six months, he fought three times, starting in April against Sodiq Yusuff, whom he defeated via first-round knockout. In his most recent fight in September, the Brazilian-born secured a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Brian Ortega.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski is making his comeback after being away from the Octagon for over a year. In his last appearance, he was dethroned from the featherweight title by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. ‘The Great’ lost that bout via second-round knockout.

Alexander Volkanovski vows to finish Diego Lopes and bring belt back to Australia

In the same episode, Alexander Volkanovski vowed to make an impressive comeback at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes and boldly claimed he would take the belt back to his home country.

“It isn't just going to be the finish for you guys and one of the greatest comebacks you ever seen, UFC 314 you’re gonna see the Dominant Volk that we used to see. You’re gonna see me bringing that belt back home to Australia and You'll see me defend it. “

‘The Great’ has recorded just two wins in his last five fights. One of his losses came against Ilia Topuria, while the other two were against Islam Makhachev during his attempt to become a simultaneous double champion by moving up in weight.

