  • Diego Lopes sharpening his striking skills ahead of Jean Silva fight elicits mixed fan reactions: "I think he getting slept," "Looking good!"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:20 GMT
Fans react to Diego Lopes
Fans react to Diego Lopes' new training footage ahead of Jean Silva clash. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Diego Lopes recently posted a clip of him drilling crisp combinations ahead of his fight against Jean Silva. However, the post drew mixed reactions with some fans believing he looks sharp and dialed in. Others are calling it a waste of time, convinced he is getting knocked out in the later rounds.

Check out the X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to the video, with one fan writing:

"I think he [is] getting slept."
Some of the other fans wrote:

"Looking good!"
"As he should, he was very hesitant against Volk."
"His chin for sure getting tested, but I’m actually curious to see who’s better if it hits the ground."
"Great, can't wait to see him come out aggressive in round 1, slow down and get TKO'd by Jean [in] round 2 [or] 3."
"Despite not getting the Yair fight this one is set to be a banger by all measure!"
"Silva will probably feint a handshake do three barks and KO lopes while he wipes sweat from his eye."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Diego Lopes' new training footage.
Fans react to Diego Lopes' new training footage. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Lopes is coming off a loss in a title bout against Alexander Volkanovski, where he failed to make the right adjustments over five rounds. Before that loss, he put away names like Sodiq Yusuff and Pat Sabatini and handled gritty veterans like Ortega and Dan Ige over three-round fights.

His opponent on September 13 is on a different kind of run. Jean Silva has been ending fights with force. His recent win streak includes a ninja choke triumph over Bryce Mitchell, a clean TKO win against Melsik Baghdasaryan, and a knockout win against Charles Jourdain.

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski weigh in on Diego Lopes’ predictable rhythm

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski offered a deeper look into what went wrong for Diego Lopes in his title fight at UFC 314. They believe Lopes stuck to the same approach across five rounds and failed to adjust mid-fight.

Volkanovski saw it clearly and exploited it. The jab entries, the step-ins, even the setups to the right hand were being read and countered by the third round. Speaking in a recent conversation on Adesanya's YouTube channel, Volkanovski said:

"He's probably going to learn from that...Eventually, you can draw punches out of people, and if you’ve got great timing, you catch them coming in. If he gets better at cutting them off, he’ll force them to panic punch. That’s what he wants. That’s his world. Panic punches. Panic takedowns. He’s so good at that.”
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (23:00):

youtube-cover
