Diego Lopes weighs in on Movsar Evloev and Patricio 'Pitbull' as title challengers after UFC 314: "I definitely think the UFC will put him next"

Diego Lopes is gearing up to face Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314. However, he has already shared his thoughts on his first title defense in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. To no surprise, Lopes considers Movsar Evloev and Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire as viable options.

According to Lopes, though, he sees no one else but Evloev securing a title shot if he manages to overcome Volkanovski at UFC 314. The two men have a history, and he believes that Evloev's undefeated run would be too difficult for the UFC to ignore at this point.

Lopes said:

"We have to be fair. Also, we can't hide what he's done in the division. It's 9 wins, even though it's all by decision. The guy is undefeated in the division. He's #4 in the division. Like it or not, he defeated me. And definitiely, if I win the belt, I definitely think the UFC will put him next on the line."

When the topic of 'Pitbull' as a potential title challenger was brought up, Lopes was quick to point out that only a spectacular promotional debut could convince the UFC to book his fellow countryman in a title bout.

"I think it depends on how he wins the fight. If he wins in good fashion and the UFC sees it as good business, I'm sure the UFC will work and see who will be the next contender."

Lopes, though, has a tall order ahead of him. Volkanovski is one of the greatest fighters of all time, and while he has recently found himself on a two-fight losing streak, he remains a force to be reckoned with, especially at featherweight.

Diego Lopes faced Movsar Evloev on short-notice

Two years ago at UFC 288, Movsar Evloev was set to face fellow grappler extraordinaire Bryce Mitchell. Unfortunately, 'Thug Nasty' withdrew from the bout due to a back injury and was replaced by Diego Lopes on just five days' notice. Moreover, it was Lopes' promotional debut.

Nevertheless, Lopes gave Evloev everything he could, earning Fight of the Night honors in a unanimous decision loss.

