"That is like a mad girlfriend" - Yair Rodriguez shares unfiltered reaction to Patricio Pitbull trash-talking via text before UFC 314 fight booking 

Patricio Pitbull’s UFC debut is set for April, but the former Bellator champion has already started playing mind games with Yair Rodriguez. Ahead of their UFC 314 clash, Pitbull attempted to pressure Rodriguez into confirming the fight, leading to an intense exchange on social media.

Pitbull, known for his aggressive approach inside and outside the cage, messaged Rodriguez privately, questioning whether he had accepted the bout. Despite Rodriguez initially responding with confidence, Pitbull pushed further, accusing him of hesitation. The exchange ended with Pitbull using an expletive to insult Rodriguez, who refused to engage in further back-and-forth.

Rodriguez later addressed the situation on The Ariel Helwani Show, shrugging off Pitbull’s tactics:

"He was just trying to get me to react to him, but I'm over that f**king sh*t. I'm here to fight. That is like a mad girlfriend. I don't fall for that sh*t very easily."

Check out Yair Rodriguez's comments below:

A look into the entire UFC 314 fight card featuring Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull

The UFC is set to return to Miami’s Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025, with a stacked UFC 314 pay-per-view headlined by former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski facing Diego Lopes for the vacant 145-pound title.

The co-main event features a five-round lightweight showdown between former title challenger Michael Chandler and rising British star Paddy Pimblett.

Elsewhere on the card, welterweight contender Geoff Neal faces Brazil’s Carlos Prates, while Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes square off in a crucial light heavyweight bout. In the strawweight division, Yan Xiaonan meets Virna Jandiroba in a fight with title implications.

Dan Ige and Sean Woodson will battle at featherweight, while UFC veteran Jim Miller takes on Chase Hooper at lightweight. The prelims include Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa, Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero, and Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio, among others.

Check out the fight card for UFC 314 below:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight – Vacant UFC featherweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull, featherweight

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba, strawweight

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper, lightweight

Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero, featherweight

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo, flyweight

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio, middleweight

