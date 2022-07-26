Diego Sanchez expresses interest in bare knuckle fight against Nate Diaz

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has expressed his desire to face Nate Diaz in a bare-knuckle fight.

In a new post on Instagram, Sanchez posted a quote from Bare Knuckle FC President David Feldman admitting that Diaz would be a "great fit for our organization." He continued by giving his own take on the possibility of having Diaz in the promotion, saying:

"How fun would it be to watch @natediaz209 in @bareknucklefc @davidfeldmanbkfc another dream fight for me @trillerfightclub"

Diaz finishes the last fight on his UFC contract against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 in September. His booking comes after months of frustration despite Diaz making it clear that he wanted to leave.

Meanwhile, Feldman also questioned whether Diaz would be willing to sign up for this promotion after his chapter with the UFC comes to an end. In an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, he said:

“The one thing I always want to worry about is that these fighters should still be fighting and not saying he definitely should be fighting. But after a tough fight like that, does he want to continue fighting? Is his heart in it? Is his body still in it, and is he ready to do it? If those answers are yes, 100% we would be in the Nate Diaz business. A 100%.”

Watch Weldman talk about potentially signing Nate Diaz below:

Khamzat Chimaev is the hot favorite to beat Nate Diaz at UFC 279

While Diaz hasn't fought in the octagon since his loss to Leon Edwards in 2021, Chimaev has gone from strength to strength in that time. His UFC record now stands at 5-0, with an impressive victory against Gilbert Burns in his last fight at UFC 273.

Additionally, Diaz is 1-3 in his last four fights in the UFC with his last win coming against Anthony Pettis back in 2019. With Chimaev rising to No.3 in the welterweight rankings, a win over Diaz could be the biggest win of his relatively young UFC career, but would also propel him closer to a title shot against welterweight Kamaru Usman.

