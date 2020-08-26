Nick Diaz and Diego Sanchez are two of the most experienced veterans to ever step foot into the UFC Octagon and their rivalry also dates back to 15 years ago when they met in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale.

It certainly has been a while since Nick Diaz was last seen competing inside the Octagon but the elder Diaz brother still remains as one of the most exciting and unique personalities to step foot into the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

During a recent interview on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Diego Sanchez recalled the time when Nick Diaz used a very unique method to send him some deep personal messages.

Diego Sanchez recalls when Nick Diaz trash-talked him via email

While speaking on the podcast, Diego Sanchez claimed that Nick Diaz said that his win over the latter at the TUF 2 finale stood out due to the fact that Diaz had somehow got access to Sanchez's personal information and used it to trash-talk against him.

The Diaz Brothers, of course, are known for their raw trash-talk game and Nick Diaz seemingly sent Diego Sanchez e-mails in which the former would talk about the latter's parents and sent other hateful stuff. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“Me and Nick Diaz hated each other. Nick Diaz used to send me e-mails. He found my e-mail, he talked to one of the MMA journalists at the time, there wasn’t many. Gave him my e-mail and he would e-mail me hate mails. Bad sh*t. Talking sh*t about my mom, talking sh*t about my dad, just trying to get under my skin with everything he had. He hated me. He hated Ultimate Fighters because we got all that attention. He was in the spotlight at that time, he hated us and he hated me.”

As things stand though, Nick Diaz has been long gone from the world of Mixed Martial Arts. But his brother Nate Diaz still remains associated with the promotion in one way or the other, as he is still an active member on the roster.