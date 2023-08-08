“Different views on life, alcohol and drugs” - UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to coach Elon Musk citing philosophical differences

Khabib Nurmagomedov appears uninterested in coaching Elon Musk for a potential fight against Mark Zuckerberg. The Tesla CEO reportedly reached out to 'The Eagle' for training assistance in a potential matchup against the Facebook founder. However, Nurmagomedov declined the invitation.

In June, Musk sparked a social media storm by challenging Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Musk's unexpected challenge followed shortly after the announcement of Meta CEO's new Twitter alternative, Threads. The mere suggestion of a potential clash between the tech heavyweights has seized the interest of MMA fans around the globe.

In preparation for a potential match, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg engaged in training sessions with renowned MMA figures such as Georges St-Pierre, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his desire to distance himself from this showdown.

According to a recent report from DD Geopolitics on Twitter, the former UFC lightweight champion declined Elon Musk's invitation for training. The news outlet stated that this information was disclosed by Nurmagomedov's fellow Dagestani teammates:

"He refused because he trains only his guys, whom he knows personally. It could also have a negative impact on the image of the wrestler, since he and Musk have different views on life, alcohol and drugs."

Javier Mendez provides an update on Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA future

Khabib Nurmagomedov's former MMA coach Javier Mendez recently provided insight into the possible direction of the UFC Hall-of-Famer's future.

Despite stepping away from active fighting, Nurmagomedov's involvement as a coach and guiding figure continues to play a crucial role in his association with the world of mixed martial arts.

During a podcast on his YouTube channel, Mendez stated:

"He was going to be here [at AKA] a lot longer when Umar was gonna fight. He was actually not gonna walk the corner like people keep asking. But he was going to be with us to be there, supportive and help coach... Because that's one thing he said he wouldn't ever stop is coaching the guys. He never said that... he never said he stopped coaching. So when he has time, he'll coach."

