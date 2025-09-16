Dillon Danis trolls Terence Crawford after history making win: "What’s the point of boxing?"

Dillon Danis recently took aim at Terence Crawford following his monumental win last Saturday.

For context, Crawford jumped two weight classes to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight throne in front of 70,482 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. 'Bud' displayed an impressive performance, securing a unanimous decision win to improve his undefeated record to 42 fights.

Crawford's title-winning victory sparked reactions from many in the combat sports community, including Danis, who took to X and mocked the new undisputed super middleweight champion, writing:

''Congrats to Terence Crawford, but what’s the point of boxing when I could strangle him in under 30 seconds''

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Congrats to Terence Crawford, but what’s the point of boxing when I could strangle him in under 30 seconds 😂

Notably, Crawford hails from a wrestling family and has a strong understanding of the sport. During a past interview with ESPN, the 37-year-old opened up about a potential MMA showdown with Danis' longtime friend and UFC superstar Conor McGregor:

''I'm a fighter first. As a fighter, I would entertain it...I haven't been in that [wrestling] environment in a long time, but most definitely I feel I can compete with anyone given the proper time to train on the MMA side, being that I have a wrestling background. McGregor would have to worry about my stand-up game as well. It would be interesting. He's got good kicks and he's strong. I'd have to prepare myself for those things, but I feel I would be all right."

As for Danis, he faced Warren Spencer in an MMA matchup at Misfits 22 last month in Manchester and submitted him in the opening round to secure his first win since 2019.

When Dillon Danis expressed his wish to face UFC fighters

Dillon Danis bagged his third professional MMA victory last month by defeating Warren Spencer. During his post-fight interview, Danis chastised UFC fighters, voicing his desire to face them inside the octagon:

''It could be anybody. I’ve been saying this. It doesn’t matter who was out there tonight, it would have been the same thing. It could have been six seconds, it could have been 10 seconds. I’m on a different level and I’ve known that from the beginning. That’s the reason these guys don’t want to fight me. … They’re just scared to fight me. I want to get to the UFC, so they’re forced to fight me. Because I can beat every single one of these guys. Kevin Holland, all the guys in the Top 15, they’re all trash. I’m going to beat everybody’s a*s.''

