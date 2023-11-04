Dillon Danis has 7-word reaction after Logan Paul gets hit in the face with another microphone

Pro wrestling superstar Rey Mysterio recently recreated an infamous Dillon Danis moment in the WWE. During a face-off, the veteran wrestler hit Logan Paul on his face with a microphone.

Danis and Paul faced each other in boxing on Misfits Boxing - The PRIME card. The YouTube superstar emerged as the victor via a disqualification after 'El Jefe' attempted a guillotine choke on him.

However, the hilarities surrounding this fight started way before the duo entered the ring. Ever since the bout was announced, the MMA fighter was hot on his opponent's heels, trolling him and his fiance online.

The bad blood between the duo reached its epitome during a face-off in the lead-up to the event, where Danis hit Paul on the head with a microphone. This ended up injuring the YouTube superstar, almost putting the fight in jeopardy.

In a recent segment on WWE, Rey Mysterio borrowed 'El Jefe's' moves as he dropped Paul with a microphone slam to the head. A delighted Danis reacted to the wrestling legend recreating the infamous moment with a post on X:

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. 🎤🩸"

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis is currently a free agent in MMA after he was released from Bellator. Since the release, the jiu-jitsu aficionado has repeatedly hinted at a potential UFC debut.

Danis is a former teammate of former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor and boats a professional mixed martial arts record of 2-0.

Piers Morgan destroys Dillon Danis for abysmal showing against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis landed only nine punches en route to his disqualification loss against Logan Paul in their six-round boxing affair.

When 'El Jefe' appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he tried to direct the blame at Paul, but Morgan was having none of it.

According to the 31-year-old, Paul is to blame for the abysmal performance. He argued that he could not get an offense going owing to Paul's unwillingness to engage with him.

At this point, the host cut in, dismantling such claims and reminding him that he barely attacked the whole fight:

"You landed nine punches in six rounds. I mean, that's not great, is it? You threw more [of a] fight at the end with the security guys."

Catch Piers Morgan's comments below: