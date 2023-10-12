"That was a hard shot" - New camera angle showing Logan Paul clearly cut by microphone thrown by Dillon Danis has former UFC star shook

Logan Paul sustained a gash on his face after Dillon Danis struck him during their violent face-off.

During the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Paul and Danis were on stage, discussing their upcoming match when a chaotic altercation erupted. The two initially engaged in a heated verbal exchange before their disagreement escalated to a physical confrontation. 'The Maverick' unexpectedly tossed what appeared to be a water bottle at Danis, prompting the 30-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappler to retaliate by striking Paul squarely on the forehead with his microphone.

The 28-year-old YouTuber was swiftly escorted off the stage, cradling his head in his hands, while 'El Jefe' wasted no time in taking to social media to post a picture of blood on the floor after the incident.

A fresh video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), captured from a different camera angle, revealing the extent of the cut on Logan Paul's face. The footage left former UFC welterweight fighter Ben Askren shocked, as 'Funky' recognized the potency of Dillon Danis' strike:

"Wow crazy angle, Logan buckles when the mic hits him. That was a hard shot."

Paul and Danis are scheduled to face off in a six-round exhibition boxing bout on Saturday night (October 14) at the AO Arena in Manchester as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event. The main event of this highly publicized card is a showdown between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Logan Paul clears the air: fight with Dillon Danis still on

Logan Paul dismissed any doubts about the bout with Dillon Danis being canceled.

The turbulent conclusion of the press conference raised concerns since an injury to Paul could have put their eagerly awaited match on Saturday in jeopardy. Speculation regarding 'The Maverick' possibly withdrawing from the fight due to an injury swiftly picked up momentum. The rumors peaked when Danis and Mike Perry, the substitute fighter for the match, faced off in the aftermath of the commotion.

However, Logan Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) and provided his fans with a double dose of assurance regarding his determination to face Dillon Danis in their upcoming match:

"This Saturday we catching a Predator."

He added:

"Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher 😈."

Check out Paul's posts below:

Credits: @LoganPaul on X

