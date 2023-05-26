Dillon Danis addresses potentially joining UFC while blaming Bellator CEO for his lengthy absence from the cage

Dillon Danis has stated he'd be open to signing for the UFC while responding to a fan on Twitter about his absence from fighting.

Danis is one of the most controversial fighters in MMA and is mostly known for his friendship with UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Danis was also involved in the infamous UFC 229 brawl that saw Khabib Nurmagomedov leap into the crowd to attack the American.

Despite Dillon Danis having appeared around the UFC in recent years, 'El Jefe' is actually signed to rival promotion Bellator. The New Jersey native has fought twice inside the Bellator cage, winning both bouts via first-round submission. The 29-year-old's last win and fight, however, came back in 2019.

Fans of the jiu-jitsu specialist have now started to get impatient, and after a boxing match with KSI fell through earlier this year, questions have been raised about whether Danis would ever fight again.

One concerned fan sent a message to Danis on Twitter and emplored him to seek out a contract with the UFC. 'El Jefe' responded that he was interested and blamed his lack of fights with Bellator on the CEO Scott Coker. He tweeted:

"If I were to sign to the UFC now I could fight on the next available card. This is not my fault I've asked @ScottCoker to be on every card from more than a year ago to any coming up."

Dillon Danis' tweet

Dillon Danis trolls Sean Strickland after training with Alex Pereira

Dillon Danis has lived up to his reputation by attempting to troll UFC middleweight Sean Strickland on Instagram.

'El Jefe' recently shared a photo of himself training with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. He captioned the post "head hunters" and stated that the training had gone great:

"Head hunters. Great work today!"

Danis then used the picture as an opportunity to troll Strickland, who had his six-fight winning run snapped by 'Poatan' at UFC 276 last year. The Brazilian landed a stunning KO combination on Strickland in the first round in a bout that earned him his title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Danis tweeted a photo of his conversation with Strickland, where he sent the photo of himself with Pereira to 'Tarzan'. He added a message:

"You're worst nightmare p*ssy"

Check out the screenshot of the messages between the pair here:

Dillon Danis' screenshot

Poll : 0 votes