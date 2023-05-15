Dillon Danis enters Sean Strickland's DMs to jibe at him after training with 'Tarzan's "worst nightmare"

Dillon Danis used his most recent training session with a former opponent of Sean Strickland to troll the latter in his direct messages on Instagram.

Danis recently trained with former middleweight champion Alex Pereira and had taken to social media to post about it.

Danis also sent his own post to Strickland in his direct messages, writing:

"you're worst nightmare p**sy"

Check out the screenshot of Dillon Danis' text to Sean Strickland:

Sean Strickland does not have the best memories associated with 'Poatan' as he was the final opponent in Pereira's incredible three-fight winning streak. Pereira defeated Andreas Michailidis and Bruno Silva before matching up against Strickland at UFC 276.

Their UFC 276 main card meeting was brief as Pereira made short work of Strickland. He needed just two minutes and 36 seconds in the very first round to knock him out. Pereira floored 'Tarzan' with his infamously powerful left hook and followed it up with a right jab to put him away.

Watch the full fight below:

In their latest exchange, Strickland has seemingly left Danis' text on seen and chosen not to reply to him. The remnants of their last conversation can still be seen in Strickland's text above.

"Sure man. You know where to find me troll"

That conversation was also posted by Danis on Twitter but after being called out for taking an L and heavily trolled by fans, he deleted the tweet. You can check our coverage of their earlier conversation here.

Fans berate Dillon Danis after using his training session with Alex Pereira to beef with Sean Strickland

Fans were not too impressed with Dillon Danis sending his post of training with Alex Pereira to Sean Strickland.

They were quick to correct the grammar in his erratic text message.

They called him out for seemingly hiding behind Pereira in his beef with Strickland.

"You really had to get another man to fight your battles [face with tears of joy]"

"You really had to get another man to fight your battles [face with tears of joy]"

Fans also chose to remind Danis of his true standing in mixed martial arts and burst his inflated bubble.

"You’re worst nightmare p**sy"

"Man you fought twice against plumbers and you think you are a goat of the sport ....."

"Man you fought twice against plumbers and you think you are a goat of the sport ....."

"Imagine going through life just to troll never back up any talk just troll man embarrassing"

"Imagine going through life just to troll never back up any talk just troll man embarrassing"

"You’re a walking L bro u literally don’t do anything but chat shit for no reason"

"You're a walking L bro u literally don't do anything but chat shit for no reason"

