Dillon Danis answers if the Diaz brothers deserve to be in the UFC Hall of Fame

Dillon Danis recently weighed in with his opinion on whether the Diaz brothers have done enough throughout their respective careers to warrant an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In a video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping provided his opinion on Nick and Nate Diaz and said that their contributions to MMA will be remembered decades from now. MMA Fighting tweeted an excerpt of the former UFC middleweight champion's comments and posed the question to their followers.

Bisping said:

"They deserve to be in the UFC Hall of Fame. When 20, 30, 40, 50 years pass, 100 years from now, they deserve to be remembered.

"They stand out as two of the most aggressive, game, always ready, always came prepared, always in shape, dangerous in all areas, great striking, amazing submissions, and just a massive following. How could we forget about those people?" [h/t MMA Fighting]

The tweet caught the attention of Dillon Danis, who quoted it and shared a brief response. The Bellator middleweight obviously shared Michael Bisping's sentiments as he responsed by indicating that he believes what the Hall of Famer said was correct:

"100%"

Dillon Danis' tweet with regards to Michael Bisping comments about the Diaz brothers

Nick and Nate Diaz have been a part of many memorable fights throughout their legendary careers, so it will be interesting to see whether the promotion would induct their fights into the UFC Hall of Fame first.

Dillon Danis questions the legitimacy of his bout against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has been quite active on social media as he continues to target Logan Paul and generate interest for their upcoming boxing bout on The PRIME Card, which is scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena on October 14.

Despite the bouts being contested under official boxing rules, they will not count toward the fighters' professional record as a result of the British Boxing Board of Control not sanctioning the event. With that in mind, the Bellator middleweight took to X, where he put the WWE superstar on blast for the bout being an exhibition:

"Also, why isn't this a professional bout? Oh yeah, I forgot Logan wants to pick the referee and judges. Classic scam artist."

Tweet regarding the bout against Logan Paul being an exhibition