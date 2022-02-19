Dillon Danis calls himself "the most controversial c*** in MMA history"

Dillon Danis recently took to social media and labeled himself the most controversial fighter in MMA history. However, Danis was rather colorful in his description of himself.

'El Jefe' has always been a controversial character and he never fails to shake up the MMA community with his antics. The Bellator fighter gave the fans a reminder about it in his recent post:

"the most controversial c*** in mma history."

While the 28-year-old hasn't been very active inside the cage, Danis has always been an outspoken individual. He is arguably more recognizable for being Conor McGregor's training partner than his fighting career. The SBG Ireland trainee never misses an opportunity to seize the limelight.

Fans still remember the role he played in the UFC 229 melee after the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Many believe he was the main instigator of the incident.

His altercation with Jake Paul was yet another episode that caught the eye of the MMA faithful. Furthermore, Danis was arrested for disorderly conduct on Jersey Shore not too long ago.

Dillon Danis issues a warning to Khamzat Chimaev

Dillon Danis hasn't competed inside a cage for over two years. However, that hasn't stopped him from taking shots at other fighters on social media.

He recently called Khamzat Chimaev a "tool" on Twitter. Chimaev is one of the brightest prospects in the UFC at the moment. The undefeated fighter has stunned everyone by showing off scary dominance in his fights.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis even if he took me down he wouldn’t last a round in my guard. i wanna fight @KChimaev so bad the guy is the biggest tool evereven if he took me down he wouldn’t last a round in my guard. i wanna fight @KChimaev so bad the guy is the biggest tool ever 😂 even if he took me down he wouldn’t last a round in my guard. https://t.co/RYQiITFLwA

However, Danis believes Chimaev won't be a match for his world-class submission skills and that 'Borz' won't even last a round in his guard.

That's a bold statement, to say the least. Chimaev has looked literally invincible in his career so far. A professional record of 10-0 with all of those wins coming via finishes is why he is considered one of the hottest prospects in MMA today.

Meanwhile, Danis hasn't been active at all. Thus, it's highly unlikely that fans will get to see the pair square off anytime soon.

However, it will still be interesting to see what antics Danis comes up with next.

Edited by Aziel Karthak