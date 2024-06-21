Dillon Danis calls one of the NELK boys "a loser" after the latter credits the gym for changing his life

To describe Dillon Danis' social media antics as "outspoken" or "pushing people's buttons" might be an understatement. The former Bellator MMA fighter and IBJJF Brownbelt world champion never fails to speak his mind, regardless of who might get offended.

In his most recent episode of social media trash-talk, Dillon Danis targeted a member of the popular YouTube channel, the Nelk Boys. The member, Stephen "SteveWillDoIt" Deleonardis, posted a video of him in the gym, with the caption:

"Health is wealth on god. If I didn’t get into the gym in highschool I would be a loser right now."

Despite the heartwarming and inspiring caption and the wholesome nature of the video, Danis replied with a now-deleted tweet:

"You're a loser"

Sean Strickland replies to a Dillon Danis tweet about his stance

Perhaps the only person who can take Dillon Danis' subtle digs is someone like former UFC middleweight world champion Sean Strickland. The 33-year-old, known for his awkward yet highly effective stance, recently defeated Paulo Costa in a three-round bout at UFC 302 earlier this month.

Danis tweeted a screenshot of Strickland's peculiar stance with the caption:

"this guy will tell you before a fight that he’s going to kill you in the cage, only to show up like this."

'Tarzan' who himself admitted that he's not quite happy with his unanimous decision win over Costa, humbly replied with a single word:

"Fair"

Strickland landed 183 significant strikes versus Costa's 158. While the numbers suggest a high-volume bout, most of the strikes from 'Tarzan' were jabs and front kicks. After the bout, the former middleweight kingpin apologized to the crowd and cited his opponent's constant backward movement as a reason for the lack of action.

Strickland is a man who worked his way through a tough life and has always been honest with himself and how he sees things. He'll be the first one to criticize his performance if he deems it so.