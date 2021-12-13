Dillon Danis claims Conor McGregor will finish Charles Oliveira in the first round if they fight for the title

Following Charles Oliveira's recent title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, Conor McGregor has called for a fight with 'Do Bronx.'

McGregor's Brazilian jiu-jitsu training partner Dillon Danis believes the Irishman would defeat the reigning lightweight champion inside the one round.

Oliviera captured the title earlier this year by knocking out former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. However, many believed his reign as champion would be short lived, given that his first title defense came against Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier, who was coming off back-to-back victories over McGregor.

UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier

After struggling against Poirier's blitzing strikes in round one, Charles Oliveira overcame adversity, dominating round two with top control, before locking up a rear-naked choke in the third.

In the aftermath of the fight, McGregor posted the following to his Twitter account:

"So what date am I fighting Oliveira?"

This was quickly followed up by a quote retweet from Danis, in which he stated:

"I truly believe in my heart @TheNotoriousMMA will finish Oliveira inside 1 round."

Is Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor likely to be made in the near future?

Whilst Conor McGregor is a former featherweight and lightweight champion, he is currently riding a two-fight losing streak and has not won a fight at lightweight since 2016.

It seems much more likely that Charles Oliveira will be matched up with Justin Gaethje next. 'The Highlight' is the clear number one contender at 155 pounds, having recently defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

For McGregor, Michael Chandler may be the most logical matchup. 'Iron' is still ranked in the top five despite being on a two-fight losing streak. He is already a fan favorite in the UFC and would no doubt draw an exhilarating fight out of the 'Notorious' Irishman.

Alternatively, McGregor could rebook a fight with Rafael dos Anjos, another top-ranked lightweight whom McGregor has had beef with in the past.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Rafael Dos Anjos makes pitch for Conor McGregor contest: "That’s what I would like to have on my record, a fight with Conor" | themaclife.com/featured-posts… Rafael Dos Anjos makes pitch for Conor McGregor contest: "That’s what I would like to have on my record, a fight with Conor" | themaclife.com/featured-posts… https://t.co/Wf5I49y1Pv

